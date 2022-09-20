FRISCO - If Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is to continue his one-man NFL MVP-level assault on the rest of the league, he might have to do it by embodying the difference between “injured” and “hurt.”

“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Parsons said after the Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Parsons, the second-year star billed as a linebacker but who in this game essentially lined up exclusively, seemed to get clipped by a blocker in a way that dinged up a leg.

But yeah, “I’m just pushing through everything,” as Parsons said, resulted in a second consecutive two-sack game to open the season.

Dallas is dealing with an assortment of “dinged-up” guys, with hopes that quarterback Dak Prescott will soon lead the infirmary charge back on to the field.

But Parsons - as a high-profile heart-and-soul guy - established even last season as a rookie that he is the “Dak of the Defense,” and very much in charge of leading as well.

The 1-1 Cowboys will feature Parsons and his defense on “Monday Night Football” at the 2-0 New York Giants … hoping to again support a Dak-less offense now QB’ed by Cooper Rush.

“I know my teammates need me, I know these coaches need me, I know people in the stands need me on the field, not on the bench. I’m just pushing through everything.”

And why? Because while Micah Parsons may be “hurt,” he has no plan of being “injured.”

