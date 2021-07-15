NFC East Champs? Expert Says Cowboys (Or Maybe 2 Other Teams)

One outlet has picked an NFC East winner. And the consensus? No consensus at all.

FRISCO - In fairness to anyone trying to pick the winner in the NFC East: It's almost never the same team that actually wins it. So should the 2021 selection be a different club than last year? Or is there a "Due Theory'' that demands a repeat?

Or Dallas simply better than Washington?

Or is Washington simply better than Dallas?

And hey, what about the New York Giants?!

Our pals at Bleacher Report have released their picks for the 2021 division winners. Three "experts'' get a vote.

It's going to be the Cowboys.

Or the WFT.

Or the Giants.

Expert No. 1: “Dallas is indisputably going to roll out the best offense in the division ... (But) Washington’s defense (in theory) is as good as any in the entire league, and Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the offense a mix of a veteran presence and a bigger arm.''

Expert No. 2: “Dak Prescott’s return to the lineup alone makes the Cowboys better than any other NFC East squad. Dallas’ defense does need to be better, but the organization spent its first six draft picks on that side of the ball. Besides, the Cowboys offense is explosive enough to win the division by itself.”

Expert No. 3: “The Dallas defense will be, horrible and the Washington Football Team will be sunk by poor quarterback play, while the table is set for New York’s Daniel Jones to break out, The Giants win a nail-biter with nine or 10 wins.”

"Expert No. 3'' comes across here as a bit of a shock-jock - or maybe a Giants fan. But he's not wrong. Nobody is wrong.

Unless, it seems, if there is an "expert'' who wishes to pick the Philadelphia Eagles.

