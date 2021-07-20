NFC East Playoff Teams? Both Cowboys & WFT, Says Colin Cowherd

And is there any great obstacles to the WFT quest? Sure. That would be the Dallas Cowboys.

OXNARD - The fact that a repeat champion in the NFC East simply doesn't happen is not a good enough reason to pick the Dallas Cowboys to overcome the defending champs from Washington in 2021.

But it is certainly possible that my guy FS1 host Colin Cowherd is right about how special the Washington Football Team defense is going to be in 2021, and maybe he's right about how special the WFT coach is as well. ... and that he's also right about Dallas joining the WFT in the postseason.

"Washington has the best coach and easily the best defense. I’ll pick them to win the division,'' says Cowherd, the host of “The Herd.'' (Hat-tip WashingtonWire.)

Colin probably pegs accurately the one area where the WFT remains mediocre.

"I do worry that (QB) Ryan Fitzpatrick,'' Cowherd said, "will play them out of wins.''

"Dallas,'' Cowherd predicted, "is going to be a playoff team, to me, at 9-8. If you look at their schedule, with the exception of a game against Tampa Bay early, I don’t believe they play another playoff team until Week 11.''

Cowherd expresses concern that the New York Giants, who he said "have a much better defense than Dallas,'' will be limited by the QB, as he put it, "turnover-prone Daniel Jones.'' And he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles, with "the worst quarterback-coaching combo in the league and a coach in Nick Sirianni that Cowherd does "not trust'' are involved in "a rebuilding mess.''

That would make the NFC East a two-team race, which seems logical. Of course, Cowherd, for whom we have respect as someone who does actually do the homework (unlike some of his FS1 teammates), doesn't really know any more about these four teams and their fates that we do, or than you do.

Which, as we arrive in Oxnard today for the start of Cowboys training camp, is sort of part of the fun.

