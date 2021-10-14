NFL’s Best? Irvin Explains to Stephen A. Why it’s Cowboys

'The Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFL,” Irvin says on ESPN. 'They’re playing the best football in the National Football League.'

FRISCO - There is no greater Dallas Cowboys media homer than Michael Irvin. But there is probably nobody who does his job who is more knowledgeable, either.

So when he touts his beloved 'Boys as the best?

It's worth a listen.

“Right now, the Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFL,” he told Stephen A. Smith in their Monday "First Take'' TV show. “They’re playing the best football in the National Football League.”

Smith scoffed theatrically ... because that - more than possessing actual NFL knowledge - is his job.

But ...

While the Hall-of-Famer Irvin is a passionately vocal supporter of his former team, this is not an especially outrageous take. Dallas, as it preps for Sunday's NFL Week 6 trip to New England, is 4-1 and coming off a pounding of the rival New York Giants in a game in which the Cowboys out-gained the Giants 515 to 367 in a 44-20 win. Dallas is meanwhile averaging 34 points per game, on pace to test franchise records, and has won four straight games with explosive balance, as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, Ced Wilson and CeeDee Lamb have all taken star turns.

On the year, the trigger-man Prescott has 1,368 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, while on the ground the Cowboys have 864 rushing yards and six TDs while averaging a dynamic 5.3 yards per carry as a team.

Smith tried to argue against the Cowboys as elite by bringing up the word "balance.'' He was, predictably, overmatched by the homer-in-the-know Irvin.

“Stephen A.,'' Irvin said, "You threw out ‘balance.’ You base your whole argument on balance. There is no team in the National Football League, right now, more balanced than the Dallas Cowboys.”