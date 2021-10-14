Cowboys Injury Update: Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory

The Cowboys injury list for the day, plus Dan Quinn dons a helmet to take part in drills, at one moment opposing Randy Gregory in a scene both comical and dead-serious.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility.

Meanwhile, star running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited on Wednesday after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in the oddest of ways.

“I fell on the pylon,'' Zeke said of a moment when he had to leave the game. "That thing is kinda hard. It definitely hurt. It kinda stabbed me. I lost my wind.''

Elliott sustained what is now being labeled a "ribs injury'' while pushing his way to the corner of end zone in the fourth quarter of what would become a 44-20 win over the Giants. He finished the game with 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, plus another four receptions for 28 yards through the air.

He put on a show on Sunday, and did the same on Wednesday, finding one of those devious pylons to use as a plaything.

And in his post-practice media visit, Elliott explained how much therapy he's getting for his back, including ample time in the hot tub.

“I might be a prune by the time we get to New England,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the 4-1 Cowboys, who remain steady in the SI Power Rankings as in Week 6 they travel on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots, are prepping for a full return to health from cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), who did not work on Wednesday. The Cowboys did get some individual work from starting safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and Joseph (his first practice since injuring his groin in preseason). Safety Damontae Kazee (hip) came up lame early in the workout but appears to be fine.

Randy Gregory (knee) is also on the injury report but should play Sunday. Fellow defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) is not expected to play.

Joseph will not be made eligible this week. Nor will McKeon. And other Cowboys, like DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Gallup and Neville Gallimore, won't be ready to help until after next week's bye. But the clock is ticking, in largely a positive way. And even if not everybody is ready, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn clearly is ...

As he donned a Cowboys helmet to take part in drills, at one moment opposing Randy Gregory in a scene both comical and dead-serious.

Said rookie linebacker Micah Parsons: “That’s the type of hands-on coach he is. My man put a helmet on and started diving at knees.”