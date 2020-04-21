NFL Draft: Cowboys Henderson Fall-Back Plan Features CBs Diggs & Terrell

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys view this NFL Draft as being rich in first-round cornerback help - a fine thing for a Dallas roster than isn't.

And therefore, a plan is developing: The Cowboys, sitting in the No. 17 slot in Round 1, would love to have Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson fall to them. But that seemed more likely a month ago than it does now, as Henderson has become a "riser'' in this draft.

But as it relates to cornerbacks? No matter. We're told the Cowboys' fall-back plans includes one that would have Dallas remaining open to taking a corner, and not likely having to move around from 17 to do it.

And then landing either Alabama corner Trevon Diggs or Clemson corner A.J. Terrell.

We're not certain in which order Dallas' board will have these two players - just that they're behind Henderson, who is second only to Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah among corners in this draft.

Of course, early in free agency, the Cowboys lost Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins; Dallas was prepared for that farewell, and while it retained Anthony Brown via free agency and also added young journeyman Maurice Canady, the desire for a corner remains for a team that has Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis atop the depth chart.

So it LSU pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and Henderson are gone? Yes, Dallas can still play with the idea of trading down from 17. But they seem to be in the process of trying to convince themselves that Diggs or Terrell are legit No. 17-level gets.

“We’ll certainly look to improve (at cornerback),'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said the other day, and now we're giving you two of the key the names Dallas believes will offer that improvement with pick No. 17.