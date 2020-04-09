NFL Mock Draft: Can Cowboys Pick Between Chaisson, Henderson & McKinney?

FRISCO - In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys formulated a plan, which we eventually labeled "The Taco Combo Platter.'' The concept: That class was rich up top with cornerbacks but low on pass-rushers. So ... What if we take the rare pass-rusher (too) high and then grab corners later?''

The plan didn't work out brilliantly; Taco Charlton was that top pick, maybe salvaged by the fact that Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis - both of who figure prominently on this 2020 roster - came later.

And now comes the 2020 NFL Draft, and the potential for a similar plan.

Dallas would like to add to its wide receivers room. But this class is so deep at that position, there might be no need to use Pick No. 17 on a pass-catcher. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' desire for defensive help is no secret.

So how about if Dallas worries about other spots later and tries to nail it down on defense in the first round?

Which brings us to the latest MMQB NFL Mock Draft at SI, and a prediction of a very favorable circumstance for the Cowboys.

In Kevin Hanson's Mock, he bunches three premium-level defensive stars right in Dallas' range. He writes:

16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Even though the Falcons have signed Dante Fowler, the team finished with the second fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and last year’s team leader (Vic Beasley, eight) is now in Tennessee. While Chaisson missed nearly all of 2018 with a torn ACL, the 20-year-old has elite burst off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Not only did Byron Jones leave to become the league’s highest-paid corner in Miami, but the Cowboys tied for the fewest interceptions (seven) in the NFL last season. Critics will be quick to point to Henderson’s inconsistency as a tackler, which needs to improve, but the former Gator is sticky in coverage with an impressive combination of size, length, speed and fluid movement.

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Big spenders in free agency, the Dolphins have added a number of starters—Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Byron Jones—to their revamped defense. They add another starter here with McKinney, a versatile defender with experience at both safety spots. The junior tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) last season at Alabama.

How premium is that threesome? Chaisson is the second-best edge rusher in the draft (behind Chase Young). Henderson is at least the second-best corner (and there are some folks hanging around Frisco who think he's just as good as Jeffrey Okudah.) And SI's Albert Breer has an NFL team who thinks McKinney is the second coming of Earl Thomas.

We like this MMQB Mock Draft because, beyond its general sensibility, it also falls very favorably for Dallas. To sit at 17 and be in the range for a trio of potential "bests''? We bet the Cowboys like this Mock Draft, too.