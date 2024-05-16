Best & Worst of the NFL schedule release videos
The NFL Schedule release has turned into a national holiday. Fans look forward to when and where their favorite team will play. But the unsung heroes of the night are the social media teams around the league.
Each team unveils its schedule in a way it hopes fans will have a little fun.
So, who nailed the schedule release announcements, and who had a big swing and a miss? Don't worry; we've got you covered.
Worst
Chicago Bears
It isn't in my DNA to like anything the Chicago Bears franchise does. Even if they are playing off one of my favorite movies, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Or, if their schedule release is narrated by Nick Miller himself, Jake Johnson.
Bears are bad news, always and forever.
Philadelphia Eagles
I am a rare breed. Some say having hate in your heart isn't a good thing. I say the more hate, the better. Since hate is in the air, let's add the Philadelphia Eagles to the worst of the schedule releases.
Yes, we know Eagles fans are crazy; we get it. But another subpar season may drive the city to look more like "Filly" in Fallout.
New England Patriots
Celebrating two of the most famous Patriots fans, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, wasn't a bad idea. However, putting the plan into action was when things went wrong.
The Patriots' schedule release gave a nod to Goodwill Hunting and The Town. Unfortunately, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are not Affleck or Damon. If only they had Super Bowl rings to ease their pain.
Best
Atlanta Falcons
It warms my hardened millennial heart to see days of my past brought back to life. The Atlanta Falcons nailed their schedule release video, an ode to the classic NFL Street video game.
The Falcons' social team dropped plenty of Easter eggs in this one, including a very infamous boat ride.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars understood the assignment and then some with their schedule release video. The Jaguars took a page from the new popular Disney+ show X-Men97 and brought their heroes to life.
As mentioned earlier with the Falcons, the Jaguars have helped my cold millennial heart grow three sizes today.
Dallas Cowboys
Did you really think we would finish a page of the best schedule release videos without putting 'Dem Boys on the list? Jerry Jones and Post Malone lead the way in a star-studded video that only the Dallas Cowboys could pull off.
It's a long time until September, so I would advise watching this video at least ten times daily to prepare for the opening kickoff.