Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule leaks: rumors, tracker, and latest news
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for one of the franchise's most important seasons in recent memory.
Dallas is entering the season with star quarterback Dak Prescott in the final year of his contract, and a failure to make a deep run in the postseason will likely lead to a change of guard in Big D. It's a put-up or shut-up year for Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.
The Cowboys already know their home and away opponents for the 2024-24 season, but they will not know when they will face off against each team until Wednesday, May 15. when the NFL schedule officially drops.
There will be plenty of leaks and rumors about the team's biggest games and dates leading up to the official schedule release, which takes place at 8:00 p.m. ET, and we are here to help out.
You can keep up with the latest news and rumors below.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule leaks & rumors
The Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day opponent has been revealed. For the second time in three years, the Cowboys will welcome the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys have a 32-22-1 record on Thanksgiving. The Giants, meanwhile, are 7-6-3 all-time on Thanksgiving, with their last win coming in 1982 over the Detroit Lions.
At the beginning of the week, the NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will open the 2024 campaign on the road, traveling to The Land to face the AFC North's Cleveland Browns.
The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, and Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut.
Related: Browns Favored Vs Cowboys in Week 1 Early Betting Lines And Odds
It also marks one of the toughest tests of the season for first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who will be tasked with facing off against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
The 2024-25 NFL regular season schedule will officially be released on Wednesday, May 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with special schedule release programming on ESPN and the NFL Network.
Cowboys to play 2 Monday Night Football games
Joe Buck told "Good Morning America" that the Cowboys will be featured in two Monday Night Football games this season.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.