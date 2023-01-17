‘Nobody’s Underdogs!’ Cowboys at 49ers Playoff: Who’s Favored?

The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco for a game at the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they will be three-point underdogs.

TAMPA - What the Dallas Cowboys just accomplished here in advancing to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is noteworthy for its slap-down of history.

But Dallas - which dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 31-14 score and to finally top Tom Brady while registering a long-awaited postseason road success - is going next-level now.

The oddsmakers say it is so.

While the Cowboys (12-5 in the regular season record compared to the Bucs’ 9-8 mark) were three-point favorites … This week, the oddsmakers script is flipped.

The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco for a game at the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they will be three-point underdogs.

“We’re nobody’s underdogs!” boasted Dallas coach Mike McCarthy earlier this year in a meme-worthy moment.

But … they are.

The Cowboys spoke in-house last week about getting the chance to avenge headline-grabbing losses. … and beating Brady for the first time in eight tries did that.

Next?

"Hey, I know we're all looking forward to it," coach Mike McCarthy said of meeting the Niners. "This is how it goes. This is how it's supposed to be whether you manifest it or whatever your belief is. The league can humble you but it can also put you in position to have opportunities to resolve some things, let's just say."

"Resolve things.''

That means "avenge things.''

The 13-4 Niners won their last 11 games. They’re good and they’re hot. And they are also the team that muscled the Cowboys out of the playoffs last year by the 49ers in the Wild Card round, by a score of 23-17 when Dallas ran out of time following a frantic and ill-fated Dak Prescott scramble.

The Cowboys have not forgotten all of that.

It’s about to go next-level for “Nobody’s Underdogs.”

