CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Nolan's Cowboys Plan (Over-)Simplified: 'Get Your Best 11 On The Field'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It sounds so simple: "I have always believed,'' new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan told us the other day here inside The Star, "it's about getting your best 11 on the field.''

There are three obstacles to Nolan, head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of this freshly-baked defensive staff accomplishing this.

One: It's an over-simplification of how this is really going to work. Dallas has vowed to be more "multiple,'' which means an assortment of players creating an assortment of "looks,'' with four-down-linemen as a central philosophy but many branches springing from that tree.

Dallas' "best 11'' is going to change, a lot, depending on down and distance and deception - or at least that's what's being promised. And the idea is that is not be simple - certainly not for offenses trying to diagnose it.

Two: "The best 11'' is really going to be about takeaways. Dallas has long been short on ballhawks - in 2019 the poorest in the NFL at interceptions - and in my conversations with staffers, "the best 11'' is going to come with an asterisk ...

"The Best 11 Who Can Create Takeaways.''

"The No. 1 thing in winning football games is getting the ball for your offense," Nolan said. "As a defense, that's what we'll strive to do all the time."

That mindset, if Nolan's Cowboys stay true it, can change the mold of what a "best'' player is. Byron Jones is going to be the guinea pig here. He was Dallas' best cornerback and might be the best athlete on the team. But he does not have a knack for making plays on the ball ... mayb rendering the free agent something well short of "best.''

Three: How soon will they recognize what "bests'' they have? A full half of this roster is unsigned. Jones would like to come back, but at what price? Sack leader Robert Quinn told me he'd like to re-sign with his "brothers,'' but at what price? The new coaching staff views Sean Lee as a "warrior'' but there's no contractual commitment yet. Jeff Heath is a free agent and he has been a core player here but is he "best 11''?

Beyond "bright-eyed'' DeMarcus Lawrence and the promise of Jaylon Smith and Xavier Woods, Dallas' defensive roster is at present loaded with questions. It is assumed that Leighton Vander Esch returns to form following neck surgery, and, well ... there are a lot of assumptions being made about what this defense might be in 2020.

"Players will determine what we can do and what we cannot do,'' Nolan said, "not the scheme. The scheme is basically what you have to utilize the players, it goes the other way. I tell you what, 3-4 and 4-3 is really just a personnel decision to get your best 11 on the field.''

But at this early stage, Nolan's Cowboys defense has more "scheme'' than it has "players'' - making it an offseason challenge to have any idea what "The Best 11'' even really means.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: What Does Jerry Jones' Yacht Have To Do With Dak Prescott's Money?

Everybody's Got An Opinion On How The Dallas Cowboys Do Contracts. But What Does Jerry Jones' Yacht Have To Do With Dak Prescott's Money?

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

'Shut Up, B----!': Chiefs Mathieu Didn't Say That To Skip Bayless (So I Guess We'll Have To)

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl standout Tyrann Mathieu Offers a Clarification on Our Story. 'Shut Up, B----!'? He Didn't Say That To Skip Bayless (So I Guess We'll Have To)

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders: 'They're Letting Every Tom, Dick and Harry into the Hall of Fame'

Deion Sanders, Who Once Starred For the Dallas Cowboys on his Way To Canton Says, 'They're Letting Every Tom, Dick and Harry into the Hall of Fame'

Mike Fisher

by

Quietmale

Cowboys & Chiefs: Viral 'Aikman Vs. Mahomes' Reaction Misses Troy's True Point

There Is A Real and Important Point To Ex Cowboys QB Troy Aikman’s So-Called ‘Anti-Mahomes’ Tweet Which, Following The Chiefs' Super Bowl Win, Is Going Viral - for All The Wrong Reasons

Mike Fisher

What Happened To That 'Quick' Decision From Cowboys TE Witten?

Time Takes Its Toll. And Time Takes Its Time. What Happened To That 'Quick' Decision From Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten?

Mike Fisher

by

kclouse0627$

Sources: While QB Dak Prescott Thinks Contract Can Come Without It, Cowboys Plan To Use Tag

QB Dak Prescott Is Wishing, Hoping, Thinking. 'My Brain Says (I Can Get My) Cowboys Contract Without The Franchise Tag,' He Says - But Sources Tell CowboysSI.com That Dallas Plans Otherwise

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Chiefs Super Bowl 'Honey Badger’ Debates & Destroys Skip Bayless: ‘Shut Up, B----!’

Chiefs Super Bowl Standout Tyrann Mathieu - 'The Honey Badger’ - Debates and Destroys TV's Obnoxious Skip Bayless: ‘Shut Up, B----!’

Mike Fisher

by

Papi33

DeMarcus Lawrence: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Dallas Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Has An Opinion on a Way To Help His Team in 2020: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

3 Reasons 'The Life Coach' Can Help Cowboys To The Super Bowl

New Coach Mike McCarthy Is Orchestrating a 'Culture Change' inside The Star in Frisco. Part of that? Three Reasons 'The Life Coach' Can Help Cowboys To The Super Bowl

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Mock Draft, Special Teams Review and Top 10 Dallas Super Bowl News Stories

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we complete our breakdown, position-by-position, of 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with our first Mock Draft and Cowboys news surrounding the Super Bowl

Matthew Postins