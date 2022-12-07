Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was trusted to be the leading man on offense after Amari Cooper's departure, and wasn't going to take a backseat even if Odell Beckham Jr. was to soon take the field for Dallas.

And suddenly?

He's gone "to a whole different level,'' coach Mike McCarthy said.

Since Dak Prescott's return in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, Lamb's numbers have been every bit that of a true No. 1. In his last four games, the receiver has caught 32 passes and four touchdowns. That'll work.

For McCarthy, Lamb's transition to being the star man has a similar feel to some of the Green Bay Packers greats he had the opportunity to work with.

"I go back when Greg Jennings got his opportunity, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, those guys were given that opportunity to play both inside and outside," McCarthy said. "They go to a whole different level, and CeeDee is definitely in that mode right now."

That is some praise, but Lamb's production warrants it. With still six games remaining on the schedule, the receiver (with six TDs total) is poised to smash his career-best marks for receiving yards and touchdowns.

With Lamb now, as McCarthy says going to a whole new level of play and taking on the mantle of "The Guy" with aplomb is down to one simple thing. Mindset.

"It's exciting, you just see the confidence he has in his route running, his yards after the catch was phenomenal," McCarthy said. "So, I think he's doing exactly what we're asking him to do - playing at a high level."

With the Odell Beckham Jr. situation fluctuating by the hour, the question has popped up: Does Dallas really need Odell?

It may be a moot point now that Dallas has confirmed OBJ's lack of readiness. And no, Lamb isn't trying to "send his own message'' about the Beckham idea; CeeDee is a huge fan of OBJ and would support his addition.

But OBJ was always going to be a supplementary piece. And Lamb? He's becoming what Dallas envisioned when it put him at the No. 3 overall player on its draft board, selecting him at No. 17.

He's becoming a "different-level'' star.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!