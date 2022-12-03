Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career.

"Most definitely getting comfortable in this position," Lamb said. "Obviously, at the beginning, it wasn't the start that I wanted, but I understand that it's a long season, 17 games is a long time. ...

"It's all on me personally. It's kind of a choice and a challenge."

The Cowboys always trusted in Lamb's approach, which was one of the reasons they could justify "falling out of love'' with Amari Cooper, who was trade-dumped to Cleveland in the offseason.

After a slowish start, Lamb has now topped the 100-yard mark twice in his last three games: His 150-yard, two-touchdown game against Green Bay and then last Sunday 106 yards against the New York Giants.

Lamb is a supporter of the idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr., who is set to be at The Star for a free agent visit on Monday. At the same time, still only 23, he's continuing to wrap his head around the demands of the job ... as Dak Prescott's No. 1 and as part of the legendary "88 Club.''

"For sure mental,'' Lamb said of a top challenge. "Just understanding this game mentally ... You let it get away from you, everything that you have worked for up to this point. It could take one pass that will make you feel like all you have done is worthless. So everything is all mental."

After a fine second season that saw Lamb total 1,102 receiving yards and six touchdowns, with six games remaining, the receiver is poised to have a career-best year. He is only 245 yards and one touchdown away from equaling his Pro Bowl season of 2021. ... a march that continues with a Sunday night visit from the Colts.

This generation's No. 88 is putting his best foot forward, and with all the challenges presented to Lamb through 11 games, he is still finding a way to perform as a No. 1 receiver. ... a status the Cowboys believe will be fortified if in addition to Lamb and Michael Gallup, the front office and OBJ get "comfortable'' with one another in the coming days.

