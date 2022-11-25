Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as he so often does, did not hide behind any curtain of secrecy following his team's 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants.

And what is the in-front-of-the-curtain subject of the day?

“We had a good visit today,'' Jones said of Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones, in a celebratory mood following the win that moves Dallas to 8-3, clarified a moment later. By "visit,'' he meant "by phone,'' not OBJ in DFW.

But that is coming, as ... It's a date!

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5.

So this is this "visit.'' And that is that "visit.''

The Giants have yet to nail down a date, it seems, but they are on Beckham's wish list. The Bills, Niners and Chiefs may also figure here ... though those organizations haven't been quite as loud about it all as Jones and his franchise has been.

Beckham is supposedly healthy after his knee rehab and reportedly is looking for a long-term deal at around $20 million APY, all part of his search, as he puts it, for a "home.''

And in DFW? The housing search is on for Dec. 5. ... but the holiday warm-fuzzies already happened.

