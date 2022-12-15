Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

DEC 14 ‘STAND BY’ Jerry Jones wants it.

The Cowboys owner was asked by the DFW media late Wednesday afternoon about the ideal timetable of a signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

“Sooner rather than later,” he said.

How soon?

“I don’t want to talk about that but stand by,” Jones said. But stand by. Stand by.”

So … we will.

Jones, even as the Cowboys just signed another vet wideout in T.Y. Hilton, was asked on Tuesday by 105.3 The Fan if the fact OBJ can't play today'' (due to his allegedly "ticking time bomb'' knee) rules out a deal.

"I wouldn't go that far if you include the playoffs,'' Jones said. "We wouldn't have been interested in Odell had he not had the talent. I think it's fair to say that he's an outstanding receiver ... he's as you well know, not ready to play. He's a receiver that I think would fit any time. There's going to be continued interest in Odell."

DEC 14 TWO KEY MOVES The Cowboys have placed Johnathan Hankins (pec strain) and Terence Steele (torn ACL and MCL) on injured reserve.

Steele is out for season. Hankins optimistically has chance to be activated during playoffs.

DEC 14 OBJ PATIENT? Is Odell Beckham Jr. a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.

Indeed, it seems the Cowboys and Beckham's camp talked on Monday about the parameters of a contract in Dallas.playing anywhere this season becomes smaller.

But ESPN is now reporting that "several" NFL teams believe the 30-year-old receiver is now most likely to wait until the offseason to do his deal.