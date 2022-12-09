Odell Beckham Jr. 'Not Signing to No F***ing Cowboys!' (Says OBJ's 'Official Driver')

FRISCO - A gentleman named Daniel Chalet - who is apparently also known as "Danny Boy Hustle Hard,'' though we don't know who knows him by that monicker - is the proud "official driver” for guys with New York Giants ties, according to his Instagram bio.

And as the "official driver'' of Odell Beckham Jr.,"Danny Boy Hustle Hard,'' is now on his social media platform "dropping the scoop'' on Beckham's future.

“You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” the New Jersey native said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want to know where he’s going?

Tune the f–k in right here.”

The tune-in payoff? Beckham, 30, is going to the Giants, according to his "official driver.''

It's worth noting that as more information comes out about the concerns regarding OBJ's status to play this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL - the Cowboys are interested but see some issues as a "red flag'' (sorry, PFT) while a report about an "exploding'' knee being a "ticking time bomb'' sounds problematic - the Giants and Buffalo Bills have joined Dallas in quieting down about their interest level.

But while actual teams turn it down, "Danny Boy Hustle Hard'' is "tuning the f--k'' up somewhere in the front seat of a car in New Jersey.

