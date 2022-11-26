FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, from the front office to the locker room, obviously thinks this can be a fit, which is why the push is on to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to see it the same way.

And for what it is worth, one national voice with Super Bowl insight agrees.

"If Odell wants to win a ring, he’ll go to Dallas,'' said Shannon Sharpe, the Hall of Fame champion, via his FS1 show. If he wants a homecoming, he’ll go to the Giants, but he’s not winning a championship in New York.

"So (Dallas) seems like a no brainer.''

The reality of the situation is much more complicated than that, of course. In fact, in a literally sense, if it was really a "no-brainer,'' it'd be done right now.

But instead ...

OBJ is planning his visits, with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and then Dallas (apparently on Monday, Dec. 5 at The Star) on his calendar.

Teams will want to know more about his physical availability, as the superstar receiver tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory, meaning that over the course of the last 10 months he has been rehabilitating his knee.

Finances are in play. OBJ, 30, has expressed a desire to land in a long-term "home,'' meaning a three- or four-year contract, with reports that he wants $20 million per season.

Personality fit is not a concern in Dallas, where the Cowboys' homework has fueled recruiting remarks from owner Jerry "We Had A Good Visit'' Jones and prominent members of his roster like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Said Sharpe: "I don't know how a team can do a better pitch than what Dallas has done. Prescott, Jones, (DeMarcus Lawrence) and Parsons all reaching out. It's a no-brainer that Dallas (is) the best option."

Part of Sharpe's point (though he is leaving the Bills and other out of this equation) is that the 7-4 Giants, for whom OBJ played for the first five years of his career, simply aren't as legit a contender as the 8-3 Cowboys. Indeed, Dallas on Thanksgiving completed a season sweep of New York, both wins coming in convincing fashion.

"He has said he wants a chance to win,'' Sharpe said. "Dallas is in a better position currently to achieve those goals - so it's seems like a no-brainer.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!