Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 - one of just five teams in the NFC sporting a winning record. The defense is stellar in a record-setting way. And QB Dak Prescott is back, having shaken off rust in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Lions.

So, what about being a "buyer'' as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, Jerry Jones?

The Cowboys owner downplayed the idea while noting that if a Deion Sanders-like player came available, "Then I’ll grab the phone.”

No, the best cover cornerback of all time ain't walking through that door.

But how about a two-time All-Pro free agent receiver with regional roots and a desire to finish his knee rehab and then sign with a contender?

“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Jones said with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”

Technically, there is no NFL-rule "hot water'' to get into because OBJ is a free agent. Indeed, Jones' comments regarding Beckham suggest he's not really on the Dallas radar. (And that's because he's not ... as the Bills, Chiefs and Rams joust over his services.)

Jones, speaking following the win over Detroit, suggested that letting the Cowboys' youngsters get playing time is proving to be a way to build a contender without making a splashy trade or signing move.

“We’ve got young depth,” Jones said. “I’m as interested in seeing that depth get repetition and get to play as I am (seeing) a so-called 'splashy' (addition). …Any time we can put a younger player out there and get him reps, you’re ahead of the game.''

It is true that the way to "beat the cap'' is to draft well. Dallas has a habit of doing that, as reflected in Prescott's remarking, “This is one of the best rookie classes I’ve seen in all of my seven years here - and I feel like I said that last year.”

Jones did note that the fact Dallas' front office is streamlined is "one of the advantages of being structured the way we are,'' meaning that if an opportunity does present itself, the Cowboys can quickly pull the trigger.

So, no OBJ. And no Deion, either. But ...

“But seriously, I don’t expect to have a trade,” Jones said. "But that doesn’t mean you can’t get the call and respond within seconds.”

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!