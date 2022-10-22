Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - 'It's Bills vs. Chiefs'; Travis Kelce Agrees?

Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing.

OBJ is working through his recovery from a torn ACL with plans to possibly play in late November, just in time to help a contender make a title push - just as he did by signing with the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham does not seem pleased with the Rams at the moment, calling them out for not having made him a contract offer despite that organization's public declaration of "love'' for the colorful two-time All-Pro receiver.

Meanwhile, Von Miller has led the Bills charge in attempting to recruit his pal and Rams teammate, saying, "He’s coming here, man. He’s coming to the Bills."

Dallas Cowboys ex Dez Bryant has engaged in a playful Twitter exchange with Beckham centered on Bills vs. Rams, and now Chiefs star Travis Kelce is chiming in, having said on his podcast that he would like the team to sign the free agent receiver.

"I want them to come true," Kelce said of the Beckham rumors on his "New Heights" podcast. "I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility . . . but I think something’s in the air."

Worth noting: Kelce just agreed to restructure his contract with the Chiefs, that move opening up just under $3.5 million in cap space.

"It’s a start to a move, right?" Kelce said. "Like, you’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something."

