FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are not done saying nice things about Odell Beckham Jr. And OBJ is not done saying cryptic things about ... well, about OBJ.

The Cowboys have gone public with their open-secret issues about Beckham's knee rehab, health and readiness. After spending Monday meeting with Jones and his family at The Star in Frisco, Beckham got more face time Tuesday, with coaches and players - and the medical people - involved all along.

High on the agenda - and again, this is only a "new revelation'' if you haven't been paying attention - was and is Beckham's health and availability, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in February's Super Bowl.

The Cowboys gave Beckham a physical, but have yet to see him run routes or catch passes.

“Well, I’m not confident at all,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday. “That’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health. We've got to have our eyes wide open and it's going to be addressed."

For his part, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy declined on Wednesday to talk about health or money, but did say his talk with OBJ was less about football and more about "life and family.''

Said McCarthy: “I thought the visit went very well. I liked his vibe. I enjoyed everything about our talk.''

And what is Odell saying right now? He tweeted a "chess'' emoji. Meaning ...

"I'm a pawn''?

"I'm a valuable chess piece''?

"I'm playing chess while these dumb teams are playing Checkers''?

Jones maintained that a key component in the decision to signing Beckham is his availability to play the remainder of this season. The Cowboys see themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after throttling the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night to improve to 9-3.

"This year," Jones said, "is paramount."

And that is why CowboysSI.com has repeatedly reported a key concern that the Cowboys are now leaking out to the media at large. Simply put: "How can OBJ be 'cleared to play' while also being 'not cleared to work out''?

This "red flag'' is not new; it's just being newly revealed in a wide format.

But the "vibe'' is nice. And chess is fun.

