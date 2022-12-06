When Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompanied coveted free-agent target Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks game Monday night, Jerry Jones was peculiarly absent.

Joked Jones, "They didn't have a seat for me."

The owner didn't have a spot alongside Beckham, nor does he have a timeline for the Cowboys signing the talented receiver.

“By no means are we at a position to say, ‘close,’ or where we are,” Jones said during his regular Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “We’re just discussing the many options that are there.”

Said Beckham at the Mavs game when asked about his chances of signing with Dallas, "It’s a good possibility.”

After spending Monday meeting with Jones and his family at The Star in Frisco, Beckham is scheduled for more face time Tuesday. High on the agenda: Beckham's health and availability, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in February's Super Bowl. The Cowboys gave Beckham a physical, but have yet to see him run routes or catch passes.

Would Jones be confident in signing a player he hasn't yet seen work out?

“Well, I’m not confident at all,” he said. “That’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health. We've got to have our eyes wide open and it's going to be addressed."

Jones maintained that a key component in the decision to signing Beckham is his availability to play the remainder of this season. The Cowboys see themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after throttling the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night to improve to 9-3.

"This year," Jones said, "is paramount."

And that is why CowboysSI.com has repeated reported a key concern that the Cowboys are now leaking out to the media at large. Simply put: "How can OBJ be 'cleared to play' while also being 'not cleared to work out''?

This "red flag'' is not new; it's just being newly revealed in a wide format.

Beckham, who helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season, is also visiting the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

"If this thing works out it will improve our team right now," Jones said. "We'll get back together today to see where we go from here. There are a lot of variables. Lots of things to consider. It's got to fit. And I mean that. It's got to fit for both parties.

"This is like getting married."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!