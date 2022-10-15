Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys' Contract Like Michael Gallup

FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win.

What's he in search of contractually?

Something akin to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Michael Gallup.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the possible parameters for Beckham’s next contract — and it’s quite sensible, really. What Rapoport said:

“What he hoped was more of a Michael Gallup situation, get it, where he tears his ACL, the team knows him, they believe in him. They offer him a big multi-year deal taking into account that he tore his ACL and would not be back until mid-November and then he was locked up and just had a team for the next several years.”

That "team'' would've most likely been the Rams - and indeed, Beckham is expressing disgruntlement with the fact that the Rams haven't even offered him a contract of any sort.

Rams coach Sean McVay has indicated the team plans to make an offer and to show OBJ the "love.'' Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills seem to think they are front-runners for the services of Beckham, who if he gets the contractual framework he wants - the Gallup-like deal - would be looking at how the Cowboys signed Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal in the offseason despite the fact that he, too, was rehabbing from a knee injury.

There are some differences. Gallup has returned to the field for Dallas after missing the first few weeks of the regular season, while OBJ might not play until December. Additionally, Gallup is 26 years old, while Beckham will turn 30 at the start of November.

There is also Beckham’s reputation for volatility, which Gallup does not share.

And, in fairness, there is this: Gallup is a quality second receiver on the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb, while Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowl who has twice been named All-Pro.

The Cowboys have no plans to be involved in the bidding on OBJ, and yet ... it seems once that bidding begins in earnest, he'll have the Cowboys in mind, in a way.

