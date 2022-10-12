Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Loved’ by Rams - So Why Doesn’t Sean McVay Sign Him?

The Los Angeles Rams have certainly been missing the production and talent of Odell Beckham Jr. so far this season, with their offense looking like a shell of itself in recent weeks.

And nobody was more upset about Beckham not returning to Los Angeles than himself.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing!" Beckham declared. "So (I don't know) what people want me to do, I def (know) my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!"

Had Beckham not torn his ACL during the Super Bowl, and faced an extensive recovery, things may have been different.

After all, Beckham will likely be out until at least November.

However, according to coach Sean McVay, the Rams have been in constant contact with Beckham, and the star receiver knows exactly how valuable to the franchise he really is.

"I love Odell, we have constant dialogue," McVay said on Wednesday. "I think he also knows that certainly, I don’t think that’s the last one that would come from us... He knows how we feel about him. We got a little bit of time. But love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me."

During his time with the Rams, Beckham regained his superstar-level form while on the big stage. In the NFC Championship, he caught nine passes for 113 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In the Super Bowl, he had two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half after sustaining the injury.

The Rams, of course, would go on to win Super Bowl LVI 23-20, thanks in large part to Beckham's early heroics.

