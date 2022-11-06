'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin

FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well.

“I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''

"Savior'' is a strong and hyperbolic word. But the 6-2 Cowboys have already admitted in their trade-deadline actions that they want help at receiver, and Dallas has now investigated the medical status of Beckham, who is rehabbing his knee with a plan to return to the field in this calendar year.

OBJ has friends and family who love the idea of him in a Cowboys uniform. Irvin himself would like to see it as well - and his line, "Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys'' is a powerful one.

Another sort of power that can apply, as the Cowboys prepare to joust with the Buffalo Bills and others for the services of the two-time All-Pro? The allure of "America's Team.''

Said Irvin: "Odell Beckham would light up Dallas. Odell has to be in a place where the lights are bright to be at his best. He needs to be in the sun. Put him in LA. Put him in New York. Put him in Dallas where the light is bright. That’s where you’ll see flowers.''

