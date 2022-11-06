Odell Beckham Jr. 'In Cowboys Sights'; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status

FRISCO - Stop us if you're heard this before, because we've been reporting for a while on the Dallas Cowboys' genuine interest in jousting with Buffalo for the right to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... but now comes confirmation from a national media outlet - and an advancement of the ball on the OBJ Sweepstakes.

Sources have told CowboysSI.com that Beckham's "circle'' (of friends and family, many with regional ties) have urged the two-time All-Pro to include Dallas on his wish list - and that he has indeed done so.

Beckham, who continues to rehab his way back from a knee injury sustained during last season's Rams win in the Super Bowl, has essentially made it clear that the Buffalo Bills are high on his landing spot wish list. And the Bills talk pretty openly about it.

"If we think he can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.''

Bills star Von Miller, Beckham's teammate with the Rams, has essentially promised the receiver is coming to Buffalo. And OBJ has added to the drama by posing social media questions about where his locker would be at Bills HQ.

He also at one point failed to include the Cowboys on a playful social-media list. More recently, though, Dallas legend Michael Irvin indicated that he'd spoken to OBJ and that the two-time All-Pro is "interested'' in the Cowboys. ... and while owner Jerry Jones seemed to scoff at the idea as recently as Oct. 24, the Irvin info changed things.

As Dallas COO Stephen Jones said right around trade-deadline time, as the Cowboys fell short of acquiring Houston's Brandin Cooks: Trades "aren't the only way you acquire players."

And now NFL Network, in addition to confirming that OBJ is "on Dallas' radar'' - which is absolutely true - is adding that the Cowboys have "continued to check in on his health and ... his recovery from the knee injury.''

Will his knee really be healed in time to play this month? It seems not, NFL Network noting that the November plan has become a December plan.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane recently mentioned the many issues that must be worked out here for any time to sign Beckham.

“OBJ is a heck of a talent,'' said Beane. “You have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up. But yeah, you can – a guy of his talent, of course, we would look into that.”

There's "financials,'' meaning, "Does he really want a Michael Gallup-like $13 million APY?'' There's "roles,'' meaning, "Will he bow to where Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb are positioned on their respective teams' depth charts''? There's "all sorts of things,'' meaning, well, you know ... drama.

But the Cowboys know drama. And they also know they need help at receiver. So maybe those two facts are destined to mesh ... with Beckham in a Dallas uniform.

