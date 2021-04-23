Oh, Canada: Cowboys Ex Tyrone Crawford Wanted By CFL?

Even before he announced his retirement, Toronto wanted to let Crawford know they have their eye on him.

Just-retired Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was added to the exclusive negotiations list by the CFL's Toronto Argonauts this week.

What does it mean?

Toronto added Crawford nearly a week before the former third-round pick announced his retirement from the NFL. Crawford was drafted in 2012 out of Boise State. In his eight-year career, all for the Cowboys, he recorded 195 tackles in 117 games and 25 sacks.

Crawford - a "big daddy'' leader for the D-line in Dallas - also started in four playoff games during his tenure.

Prior to being drafted, Crawford was a standout for the Boise State Broncos. In two seasons, the lineman recorded 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

But before all of that?

Crawford was a kid from Canada who has admitted he barely dared dream he might someday play in the NFL.

As an Ontario, Canada native, he is very familiar with the CFL. And with the Argos, he wouldn't be the only NFL-caliber player on the roster. Toronto has a history of signing notable names from the NFL. Currently, the Argos have Martavis Bryant, Kendall Wright, Shane Ray and Shawn Oakman in their employ.

But this seems more like a just-in-case move, or maybe even a PR move, as Crawford - as pointed out here - is accustomed to an annual salary greater than the entire Toronto payroll.

