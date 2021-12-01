Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Gets Big News on Amari Cooper  Availability at Saints

    The latest news involving Amari Cooper as the 7-4 Cowboys’ Thursday night visit to New Orleans looms …
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have lost two straight, and three of their last four games. But in terms of how the roster is about to shake up, there continue to be ups and downs - especially in the COVID department.

    The latest news involved Amari Cooper, who on Wednesday - a day ahead of the 7-4 club’s Thursday night visit to New Orleans - comes from ESPN’s Ed Werder, who late Wednesday morning writes, “Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans today and play against the Saints  tomorrow night.”

    CowboysSI.com has confirmed the plan and has been told that Cooper hasbeen activated to the roster.

    The team will have receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion), as he’s done the week’s worth of work here at The Star on Sunday in preparation for the Week 13 vs. the Saints. And defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is expected to go following foot surgery in December.

    But the Cowboys are not exactly about to turn the corner when it comes to absences  ...

    Cooper came back into the building on Monday. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Terence Steele and cornerback Nahshon Wright are out, having been moved to the COVID list.

    And coach Mike McCarthy will also miss the game due to COVID.

    No image description

    amari dark
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Gets Big News on Amari Cooper Availability at Saints

    The latest news involving Amari Cooper as the 7-4 Cowboys’ Thursday night visit to New Orleans looms …

    26 minutes ago
    dq mcc
    Play

    'Just Quinn, Baby!': Will 'New' Coach Inspire Cowboys Over Saints?

    "It hasn’t been that many games or that many weeks or that many months that he hasn’t been out there making these in-game calls,” Jones says of Quinn. "We’re fortunate to have him.”

    3 hours ago
    Cowboys - Taysom
    Play

    LISTEN: Can The Cowboys Tame Taysom ?

    Locked On Cowboys: Will Amari Cooper return vs. Saints + Twitter questions

    4 hours ago

    McCarthy began the week saying of Cooper, who missed the previous two games, was said “still not feeling the best” as he dealt with a cough, the coach having added that it was “to be determined” if Cooper practiced on Tuesday.

    “My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” McCarthy said.

    He did not practice on Monday or Tuesday..

    Also notable: receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) missed the entire week of work. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is playing in front of quarterback Dak Prescott. And Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is supposedly ready for a full load.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    amari dark
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Gets Big News on Amari Cooper Availability at Saints

    26 minutes ago
    dq mcc
    News

    'Just Quinn, Baby!': Will 'New' Coach Inspire Cowboys Over Saints?

    3 hours ago
    Cowboys - Taysom
    News

    LISTEN: Can The Cowboys Tame Taysom ?

    4 hours ago
    trysten 72
    News

    Suspended Trysten Hill Wins Appeal, But …

    13 hours ago
    ro gallimore
    News

    Cowboys Make Plan for Gallimore, Another DT Out for Season

    16 hours ago
    cooper ama
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Amari Still Sick, Did Not Practice; In Doubt vs. Saints

    20 hours ago
    zeke jerry mac
    News

    ‘Serious Load’ for Ezekiel Elliott at Saints

    20 hours ago
    nahshon
    News

    Dallas Dozen: Cowboys Add to List; Can They Conquer COVID vs. Saints?

    Nov 30, 2021