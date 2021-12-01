Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Gets Big News on Amari Cooper  Availability at Saints

The latest news involving Amari Cooper as the 7-4 Cowboys’ Thursday night visit to New Orleans looms …

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have lost two straight, and three of their last four games. But in terms of how the roster is about to shake up, there continue to be ups and downs - especially in the COVID department.

The latest news involved Amari Cooper, who on Wednesday - a day ahead of the 7-4 club’s Thursday night visit to New Orleans - comes from ESPN’s Ed Werder, who late Wednesday morning writes, “Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans today and play against the Saints tomorrow night.”

CowboysSI.com has confirmed the plan and has been told that Cooper hasbeen activated to the roster.

The team will have receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion), as he’s done the week’s worth of work here at The Star on Sunday in preparation for the Week 13 vs. the Saints. And defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is expected to go following foot surgery in December.

But the Cowboys are not exactly about to turn the corner when it comes to absences ...

Cooper came back into the building on Monday. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Terence Steele and cornerback Nahshon Wright are out, having been moved to the COVID list.

And coach Mike McCarthy will also miss the game due to COVID.

McCarthy began the week saying of Cooper, who missed the previous two games, was said “still not feeling the best” as he dealt with a cough, the coach having added that it was “to be determined” if Cooper practiced on Tuesday.

“My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” McCarthy said.

He did not practice on Monday or Tuesday..

Also notable: receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) missed the entire week of work. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is playing in front of quarterback Dak Prescott. And Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is supposedly ready for a full load.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!