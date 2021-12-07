Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys LISTEN - Film Study: What's 'Wrong' With Leighton Vander Esch?

    Locked On Cowboys: Week 13 All-22 Review
    Author:

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch recorded a season-high 12 tackles in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos. In the four games since then, Vander Esch recorded nine tackles combined.

    Once a promising first-round draft pick, Vander Esch's stock has decreased season after season to the point where the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option and drafted his eventual replacement Micah Parsons in the first round of this past draft.

    The former Boise State Bronco is still getting a decent amount of playing time, playing in over 50 percent of defensive snaps in all but two games this season, but the volume is not where it once was.

    His last two seasons have spent a chunk of time on the sidelines with injuries, but this season, he's taken a backseat role to Parsons as the team's leading tackler and it minimizes his value.

    No image description

    USATSI_17114403
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN - Film Study: What's 'Wrong' With Vander Esch?

    Locked On Cowboys: Week 13 All-22 Review

    1 minute ago
    dak jerry light clutch
    Play

    Is Jerry Blaming Cowboys’ Struggles on Dak’sWRs?

    Jones is putting Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the receiving corps in the spotlight.

    22 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Collins Steele
    Play

    With Steele, Collins Healthy, Jerry Jones Reveals Who Starts At Right Tackle

    Cowboys' offense needs a jolt entering Sunday showdown in Washington

    36 minutes ago

    Vander Esch still has the talent to be a solid linebacker and play a significant role for the Cowboys down the stretch, but either the team or Vander Esch needs to adapt to where they are in 2021, not 2018.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review the All-22 notes from the Week 13 win for the Cowboys.

    They discuss why the offense is struggling, the Vander Esch problem and cornerback Anthony Brown's comeback against the Saints.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

    USATSI_17114403
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN - Film Study: What's 'Wrong' With Vander Esch?

    1 minute ago
    dak jerry light clutch
    News

    Is Jerry Blaming Cowboys’ Struggles on Dak’sWRs?

    22 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Collins Steele
    News

    With Steele, Collins Healthy, Jerry Jones Reveals Who Starts At Right Tackle

    36 minutes ago
    dak 1 gi
    News

    Dak is Cowboys Nominee for ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Award’

    2 hours ago
    cow dak wft
    News

    Cowboys Odds? Dallas Opens As 4.5-Point Favorites at Washington

    3 hours ago
    Dallas_Washington_USATSI_15114715_0
    News

    Do Cowboys Still Control NFC East?

    17 hours ago
    Cowboys - Washington Rivalry
    News

    Rivalry Renewed: Top 10 Cowboys-Washington Games

    19 hours ago
    mcc mask
    News

    ‘Brutal!’ Cowboys Reveal Plan for Coach’s Return

    19 hours ago