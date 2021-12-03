No ‘Cheetos’ for Micah … Who Plays Like Barry Sanders?!

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    No ‘Cheetos’ for Micah Parsons as Cowboys Make Wild Barry Sanders Comparison

    “I don’t think it’s time for me to sit on my couch, smiling, eating Cheetos. I’m trying to do something way bigger than anybody thought we could do this year.” - Micah Parsons.
    Author:

    FRISCO -Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has this season accomplished about as much as any NFL rookie, maybe about as much as any NFL player.

    And maybe the secret to his success is … it’s not enough.

    “The Super Bowl, playoffs, you got five games left. There’s stuff to be done,” he said after Thursday’s 27-17 win at New Orleans. “I don’t think it’s time for me to sit on my couch, smiling, eating Cheetos. I’m trying to do something way bigger than anybody thought we could do this year.”

    Parsons, though, isn't just climbing the “rookie wall.” He's running through it. And around it. … sometimes in a way that is so elusive for blockers that his coach is comparing him to the most elusive Hall-of-Fame running back of all time.

    Said Mike McCarthy, who due to COVID watched his team’s win while quarantined in a Frisco hotel room: “He’s almost like Barry Sanders when he is in there avoiding blocks. They can’t get their hands on him. He’s so slippery and natural. He has closing speed. He’s instinctive. … He’s as natural as a football player with exceptional physical gifts as I’ve been around.”

    Parsons broke out in the month of November, recording 6.5 sacks in four games - tied for the second-most sacks in a single month in Cowboys history.

    It’s that stellar November performance, including 12 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 25 tackles that has earned Parsons NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. ... and that we can argue put him in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

    Our reasoning? He’s off to a December start that mirrors the rest of his season.

    Against the Saints, he added another sack and had five pressures. That gives him 10 sacks in his first 12 games, placing him on a short list of men who’ve accomplished that.

    No image description

    2CB019AC-7A4D-4A55-A629-DFFABE833510
    Play

    No ‘Cheetos’ for Micah … Who Plays Like Barry Sanders?!

    “I don’t think it’s time for me to sit on my couch, smiling, eating Cheetos. I’m trying to do something way bigger than anybody thought we could do this year.” - Micah Parsons.

    57 seconds ago
    trysten 72
    Play

    LOOK AGAIN: NFL Lifts Suspension of Trysten Hill

    Says McCarthy: “He apologized for it the next day. He acknowledged the fact that what he did was not right."

    1 hour ago
    mj amari
    Play

    Amari Cooper Talks COVID; Comparison to Jordan 'Flu Game'?

    “It was tough, knowing that I could physically gone out there and played, but the restrictions didn’t allow me to,” Cooper says. “Jordan played with the flu. That’s how I looked at it.''

    3 hours ago

    Men like Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, Von Miller and Charles Haley.

    While Parsons' play has been a pleasant surprise to some, the former Penn State star predicted a "scary" season under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back in April when the Cowboys selected him No. 12 overall.

    "I've been wanting to be a Cowboy," Parsons said. "I've been playing football off of raw potential and instincts. When I get under a person like (Dallas coordinator) Dan Quinn, I'm going to have a great opportunity to get even better and I think that's what's the scary part. I (haven't) even touched my ceiling yet."

    The Cowboys rookie is the favorite (-700) to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2021-22. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who the Cowboys may have drafted if available at the No. 12 pick, is behind Parsons with the second best odds (-800).

    If Micah Parsons keeps up his November pace into December, his frontrunner status as Defensive Rookie of the Year (and maybe more) will only solidify. There will be “time for Cheetos” later; his time to “be Barry Sanders” is now.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter; follow BriAmaranthus

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    2CB019AC-7A4D-4A55-A629-DFFABE833510
    News

    No ‘Cheetos’ for Micah … Who Plays Like Barry Sanders?!

    58 seconds ago
    trysten 72
    News

    LOOK AGAIN: NFL Lifts Suspension of Trysten Hill

    1 hour ago
    mj amari
    News

    Amari Cooper Talks COVID; Comparison to Jordan 'Flu Game'?

    3 hours ago
    mcc quinn
    News

    Does Cowboys Win Mean Quinn Is a 'Better Coach' Than McCarthy?

    5 hours ago
    dak mccarthy
    News

    McCarthy's Text to Dak After Cowboys' Win

    6 hours ago
    5DD76F30-CA56-45FD-AA87-C8F363126493
    News

    Dak Prescott: 'A Win Is A Win'

    8 hours ago
    suniubgvxrbxdb9tf7as
    News

    Cowboys Problem: Is Dak Too 'Greedy'?

    8 hours ago
    watkins td
    News

    'Every Fat Guy's Dream': Pick-Six TD Helps Cowboys Beat Saints

    9 hours ago