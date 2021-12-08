Cowboys LISTEN: How Close is Micah to Breaking NFL Record?

Not even two weeks ago, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons broke the franchise rookie sack record with his ninth of the season. He added another in Thursday night's win against the New Orleans Saints, putting him in the top 10 in the league in sacks.

But can Parsons go for the league record with five games to go?

The 17th game gives him more of an opportunity to complete the goal, but he still has a ways to go. Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse set the record back in 1999, when he accrued 14.5 sacks, meaning Parsons is 4.5 sacks shy of the record.

Parsons has recorded a sack in each of the past five games, which gives reason to believe he has a great shot to reach the 22-year-old record and break it. ... and doing some of that damage in the NFC East showdown at Washington on Sunday would make for good timing.

It really isn't fair that Parsons is going to go down in the history books for a rookie, because he doesn't play like one. His football IQ, speed and ability to tackle from sideline to sideline has made him look like a seasoned pro and a surefire Pro Bowler.

