'What Rookie Wall'? Is Micah NFL Player of the Year?

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'What Rookie Wall'? Should Cowboys' Micah Parsons Be NFL Player of the Year?

    "People always talk about 'the rookie wall,' but I just keep climbing and climbing because I'm excited to see what's on the other side of that wall," Micah says.
    Author:

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has heard about "the rookie wall.''

    "People always talk about 'the rookie wall,' but I just keep climbing and climbing because I'm excited to see what's on the other side of that wall," he said.

    Parsons, though, isn't just climbing the wall. He's running around it. And through it.

    Parsons broke out in the month of November, recording 6.5 sacks in four games - tied for the second-most sacks in a single month in Cowboys history.

    It’s that stellar November performance, including 12 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 25 tackles that has earned Parsons NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. ... and that we can argue put him in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

    While Parsons' play has been a pleasant surprise to some, the former Penn State star predicted a "scary" season under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back in April when the Cowboys selected him No. 12 overall.

    "I've been wanting to be a Cowboy," Parsons said. "I've been playing football off of raw potential and instincts. When I get under a person like (Dallas coordinator) Dan Quinn, I'm going to have a great opportunity to get even better and I think that's what's the scary part. I (haven't) even touched my ceiling yet."

    The Cowboys rookie is the favorite (-700) to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2021-22. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who the Cowboys may have drafted if available at the No. 12 pick, is behind Parsons with the second best odds (-800).

    A couple impressive milestones for Parsons already this season:

    No image description

    micah thumbs
    Play

    'What Rookie Wall'? Is Micah NFL Player of the Year?

    "People always talk about 'the rookie wall,' but I just keep climbing and climbing because I'm excited to see what's on the other side of that wall," Micah says.

    54 seconds ago
    3 wrs ro
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: How Cooper & CeeDee Change Plan

    Locked On Cowboys: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints Preview

    58 minutes ago
    coyle
    Play

    Cowboys Make 2 Roster Moves, Including Rookie Call-Up

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    1 hour ago

    -Parsons has nine sacks, which tops DeMarcus Ware (eight) for the most by a Cowboys rookie since sacks became official in 1982.

    -Parsons’ nine sacks are also the most among rookies in 2021 and 10th among all NFL defenders.

    - Parsons has two multi-sack games this season, which is tied with Jimmie Jones and Russell Maryland for the most multi-sack games by a Cowboys rookie.

    If Parsons keeps up his November pace into December, his frontrunner status as Defensive Rookie of the Year will only solidify. Next up, a Thursday night chance to beat the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome to end a two-game Dallas losing streak … and a chance for Parsons to be “scary” in December.

    And maybe to win even bigger rewards after that.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter; follow BriAmaranthus

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    micah thumbs
    News

    'What Rookie Wall'? Is Micah NFL Player of the Year?

    54 seconds ago
    3 wrs ro
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: How Cooper & CeeDee Change Plan

    58 minutes ago
    coyle
    News

    Cowboys Make 2 Roster Moves, Including Rookie Call-Up

    1 hour ago
    tank amari
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Update for Saints

    1 hour ago
    saints block
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Inside How Dallas Will Attack Saints Offense

    3 hours ago
    1BE0E84B-6AFE-4374-99DA-43252154181B
    News

    Could Amari Be a Decoy at Saints?

    6 hours ago
    BF309D26-996A-4F67-B81A-CF4245B481C5
    News

    Cowboys at Saints: Is Alvin Kamara OUT?

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17150452_168388359_lowres
    News

    ‘Scary’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of Month Award

    8 hours ago