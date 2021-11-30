Dallas Dozen: Cowboys Add to List; Can They Conquer COVID vs. Saints?

Just as it has since March 2020, COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head. This time, it's hit home for the Dallas Cowboys.

The team has been dealing with an outbreak with 13 people now sidelined by the illness. Mike McCarthy became the latest person to test positive, ruling him out for Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints. ... "latest'' until Tuesday, when cornerback Nahshon Wright tested positive and is now on the COVID list. He is the second player this week, joining tackle Terence Steele.

The Cowboys made the following statement regarding McCarthy:

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been entered into the NFL’s Covid protocols this morning. Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans.

With McCarthy away from the team, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn addressed the team following Monday's practice and will handle in-game decisions for the team when it travels to the Big Easy later this week.

Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20 before joining McCarthy's staff this offseason. As a head coach, Quinn went 4-6 against the Saints in 10 games.

