LISTEN: Can The Cowboys Tame Taysom ?

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field Thursday night, they could be getting a new version of their opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill at quarterback for the first time in 2021. Hill started four games in 2020 for the Saints, going 3-1 with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hill also proves to be a threat in the ground game, which makes him the most unique quarterback the team has faced all year long.

Having a signal-caller like Hill under center forces a defense to stay on their toes in the box and in pass protection. Hill does a great job setting up the play action, and if he is able to execute, he could burn the Cowboys secondary, a unit susceptible of giving up big plays.

The best way to combat this is to force Hill to play "hero ball'' and get them in a hole to where they have to pass often. In order to evoke that response, Dak Prescott and the offense will have to score in droves and turn this game into a shootout.

One issue: The Saints, maybe playing coy, haven't made it clear if Hill (foot) is healthy enough to go Thursday in order to jump over Trevor Siemian, who has been the starter since the season-ending injury to Jameis Winston.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Amari Cooper's status for Week 12, why defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended and how Hill starting at quarterback for the Saints impacts the defense for the Cowboys. ... assuming, that is, he does indeed start on Thursday in New Orleans.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

