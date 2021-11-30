Cowboys BREAKING: Amari Still Sick, Did Not Practice; In Doubt vs. Saints

While Amari Cooper came back into the building on Monday, he did not practice.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have lost two straight, and three of their last four games. But in terms of how the roster is about to shake up, there continue to be ups and downs - especially in the COVID department.

That optimism for the 7-4 club comes in part because of the coming clearance of concussion protocol of receiver CeeDee Lamb. A source tells CowboysSI.com that while he did not make it through the five steps of clearance in time to play in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders, he should be "back to normal'' as the team begins work here at The Star on Sunday in preparation for a Week 13 visit to New Orleans.

The Cowboys, just maybe, are about to turn the corner when it comes to injuries. But ...

While Amari Cooper has come back into the building as of Monday, offensive tackle Terence Steele and cornerback Nahshon Wright are departing, and being moved to the COVID list. There has been a feeling that Cooper should play on Thursday at the Saints, but we have cautioned Cowboys Nation that Cooper is not a sure thing.

And on Tuesday morning, coach Mike McCarthy - who will also miss the game due to COVID - confirmed our concerns.

McCarthy said that the wideout is “still not feeling the best” as Cooper deals with a cough and added that it is “to be determined” if Cooper practices on Tuesday.

“My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” McCarthy said.

And now, as first noted by the Dallas News, we know Cooper did not practice. … so the possibility of him missing a third game remains.

Also on Monday, Cedrick Wilson (ankle) missed a second straight day of work. And Neville Gallimore was present at the open portion, as the second-year defensive tackle had his 21-day practice window opened this week. DeMarcus Lawrence is in the second week of his evaluation period and was also participating in the open part of the workout.

Left tackle Tyron Smith returned on Thursday, bringing stability to the left side of the offensive line again. That surely kept quarterback Dak Prescott more upright on Thursday.

Next Thursday night against the Saints, we could see three more Cowboys walk through the door. But before Amari Cooper is one of them, there are more tests to pass.

