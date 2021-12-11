Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    LISTEN: Are Cowboys Built For Playoffs?

    Locked On Cowboys: Are The Cowboys Built For The Playoffs?
    As every week goes by, the Dallas Cowboys inch closer to their first playoff berth since 2018.

    In the final five games the team will be tested a couple times, starting this Sunday on the road against the Washington Football Team.

    The WFT have won four straight games and if it makes it five, Washington will sit just a game back of Dallas for the division with another meeting to go just after Christmas.

    Whether or not the Cowboys are built for the playoffs, we'll find out in these next couple of weeks.

    The first 12 games of the season have proven that they are talented and they are built to win in the regular season, but playing well in December and January is a different kind of animal.

    It does help that they are getting healthy on the defensive side of the ball, with Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore on the heels of returning from injury. But the offensive side of the ball has some question marks.

    December football is often defined by winning the game at the line of scrimmage and running the ball into the ground. The Cowboys are lucky to field both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the backfield, but their injuries are beginning to catch up to them. If they are healthy come playoff time, the Cowboys might be built for a deep playoff run. If not, the Cowboys might be sitting on the couch a bit earlier than expected.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool are joined by Joe Trahan of WFAA to discuss if the Cowboys are built to make a run in the playoffs. 

    Plus, they talk about the return of Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore and why Amari Cooper is so important to the offense.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

