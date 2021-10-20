    • October 20, 2021
    Cowboys LISTEN: How Good Can CeeDee Be?

    Locked On Cowboys: Week 6 All-22 Review (Cowboys vs. Patriots)
    Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played the best game of his young career this past Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots 35-29 in an overtime finish in Foxborough.

    Lamb caught a career-high nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard game winner.

    The second-year receiver out of Oklahoma ranks 7th amongst all pass catchers in yards this season, but it's possible that the best has yet to come for No. 88.

    With a fully healthy Dak Prescott, Lamb is able to properly build the chemistry that the pair could not create last season with the quarterback sidelined.

    This year, Lamb looks as elusive as any receiver in the NFL, and it makes the Cowboys offense lethal.

    In order for the threat on the ground from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to work, receivers need to be just as dangerous. Lamb is helping fill that role really well and he still has room to grow. 

    Lamb has yet to log consecutive games of 100 yards, so if the consistency can meet the volume, he might want to trade out a 'Lamb' in his name for 'G.O.A.T.'

    CeeDee Lamb vs. Patriots
    Cowboys Watch as Pass-Rusher Joins Packers

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    2 hours ago
    b knight
    Play

    Cowboys Lineman Refuses to Report’ to Ravens

    A source tells CowboysSI.com that Knight is “refusing to report” due to personal reasons

    4 hours ago

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review their notes after watching the All-22 film from the Cowboys vs. Patriots Week 6 contest. 

    They discuss how Kellen Moore confused Bill Belichick, Lamb's best game of his career and whether rookie linebacker Jabril Cox will see more playing time moving forward.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

    CeeDee Lamb vs. Patriots
