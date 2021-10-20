Cowboys LISTEN: How Good Can CeeDee Be?

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played the best game of his young career this past Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots 35-29 in an overtime finish in Foxborough.

Lamb caught a career-high nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard game winner.

The second-year receiver out of Oklahoma ranks 7th amongst all pass catchers in yards this season, but it's possible that the best has yet to come for No. 88.

With a fully healthy Dak Prescott, Lamb is able to properly build the chemistry that the pair could not create last season with the quarterback sidelined.

This year, Lamb looks as elusive as any receiver in the NFL, and it makes the Cowboys offense lethal.

In order for the threat on the ground from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to work, receivers need to be just as dangerous. Lamb is helping fill that role really well and he still has room to grow.

Lamb has yet to log consecutive games of 100 yards, so if the consistency can meet the volume, he might want to trade out a 'Lamb' in his name for 'G.O.A.T.'

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review their notes after watching the All-22 film from the Cowboys vs. Patriots Week 6 contest.

They discuss how Kellen Moore confused Bill Belichick, Lamb's best game of his career and whether rookie linebacker Jabril Cox will see more playing time moving forward.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

