Cowboys LISTEN: Diggs Wants to 'Dominate' Daniel

"We want to dominate everyone,'' says Diggs, looking forward to this week's NFC East rivalry game.

Through four games, only six quarterbacks have thrown for more passing yards than New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The third-year quarterback is on pace for his best year yet and the Dallas Cowboys - and cornerback Trevon Diggs - are next in his path.

"We want to dominate everyone,'' said Diggs, looking forward to this week's NFC East rivalry game. "You know that’s what it has to come down to. We want to win every game no matter how we win, we want to win at the end of the day.

"That’s the main goal, just winning.''

The Cowboys are riding high, winning three straight games after dropping their season-opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas defense has had a knack for forcing turnovers, leading the league with eight interceptions and a turnover differential of +7.

Diggs has been a big catalyst behind the team's turnovers, leading the league in interceptions with five. He's the first Cowboy to record five picks in the team's first four games.

Jones, meanwhile, has done a very good job taking care of the football this season. He's fumbled the ball only once and threw his first interception against the New Orleans Saints last week.

Said Diggs of Jones: "He clearly can throw it. He clearly can run as well. So we just got to ... worry about him honestly. Make sure (we) get to the quarterback .... Making sure the receivers are covered so he can’t throw the ball.''

Jones against this defense is the biggest matchup for the weekend, and if the Cowboys want to win it, they need to force Jones to make mistakes and cough up the football.

READ MORE: Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper on Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher chats with Patricia Traina of Locked On Giants to preview the Week 5 matchup between Dallas and New York.

They discuss Jones' improvement, the current state of the offensive line and how the Cowboys might attack the Giants' defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Named NFL Ground Player of the Week - NFL Tracker