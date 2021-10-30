Cowboys 2 ‘Proposed’ Trades: Dallas Turns Down Lineman Offer

So why is Dallas wanting to trade away tackles again? And why do the Cowboys need linebackers?

FRISCO - There are, thanks to the media, different sorts of "trade proposals.'' Dear Reader will note that we put the words “proposed trade” with one of those in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”

By a sportswriter.

Not by an actual NFL team.

But then there is another "proposed trade.'' But we ought to remove the quote marks. Because it was real.

First, the first concept.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.

But he presents his ideas seriously.

So … should we take seriously one of his Dallas Cowboys ideas?

With the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline coming, we’ve looked into the Joe Haden “rumor” involving Dallas and we’ve examined the ramifications of QB trades involving Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa. So, exploring is fun …

He notes that the Cleveland Browns “have to be nervously eyeing their trainer's room each week” because of their offensive line issues.

So, he writes, “adding a veteran tackle is something they would likely love to do if the right opportunity arises.”

And he sees Dallas’ Ty Nsekhe as that “opportunity,” suggesting that “Nsekhe could be expendable.”

Our problem with that logic: Dallas just went through a disastrous 2020 made that way due to injuries to QB Dak Prescott and his O-line. And even this year, they’ve experienced a suspension for tackle La’el Collins and two injuries scares in one week for tackle Tyron Smith.

So why is Dallas wanting to trade away tackles again? Why is Dallas wanting to trade O-linemen at all?

For now, a team found out the truth of Dallas' position here, as according to Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys received a trade offer for Connor McGovern ... and got turned down.

Keep in mind: McGovern doesn't actually ... well, play very much.

But the coaches believe he has enormous potential as a starting guard. So he sits, alongside Nsekhe, really, waiting his turn ... as does the back-from-suspension La'el Collins, who also for this week at Minnesota can't get off the Dallas bench.

The Cowboys, so far anyway, are hoarding their O-linemen. Barnell’s weird “why” is his belief that Dallas “would get back linebacker depth in Wilson,” as he believes a “replacement” is needed for the released-to-the-Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Um … Jaylon was released because he was already being replaced in Dallas, slipping to the fifth spot on the totem pole of a team that starts two linebackers, and slipping behind rookie Jabril Cox.

You, Dear Reader, may have noticed over the weekend that the Houston Texans cut veteran linebacker Joe Thomas, who was highly-respected as a player in Dallas and who before that played for coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

Dallas didn’t blink. And Dallas didn't blink at the real offer. And Dallas doesn't care about the fake proposal. It says here that Dallas has no reason to sell off its offensive linemen. They get hurt. They get suspended. They leave via free agency. There is no reason to be in a hurry to push out the door a franchise strength.

