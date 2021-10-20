'It's Time': Source Reveals 'Ignited' QB Deshaun Trade Talks

Inside the Dolphins building, ownership has pushed and pushed to ignite talks on a trade with Houston for Deshaun Watson. Consider them "ignited.''

There has been much of the the sound and much of the fury, but as it regards the when-will-it-be-imminent trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As one NFL source put it to me on Wednesday as talks intensified ...

"It's time.'

There has always been some level of accuracy in reporting, as many outlets have, that the Miami Dolphins were the "front-runners'' for the services of the embattled Houston Texans QB. And there are two reasons that the reports were sort of accurate.

One, NFL sources tell us that the Dolphins and Texans have at least "touched base'' on the concept of a trade, many times, over the course of summer and fall.

And two, no other team has entered the pursuit.

And therefore, almost by default, the Dolphins were "front-runners.''

But this has moved to the front burner as of today, sources tell TexansDaily.com, and while there could be many moving parts - including "multiple teams'' involved in some way, a source tells me - well, it's time.

No deal was ever regarded as imminent despite a lot of conversations and speculation surrounding the three-time Pro Bowl selection. ... and despite the fact thatinside the Dolphins building, ownership has pushed and pushed to ignite talks.

Consider them "ignited.''

As we've long reported, the Texans want at least three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and players; that remains in play. The Dolphins have likely wanted to offer "conditional'' picks contingent on Watson being able to fight through his legal entanglements to actually get on the field.

The Texans were never in a hurry here. They have been making him inactive on gameday while paying him his $10.54 million salary ... and waiting until an offer comes.

But there is a dark cloud that hovers over the franchise, and it's not just because the Texans are 1-5. And there is now a deadline - the NFL trade deadline of Nov. 2 is looming.

The upside: The picks that Houston will gain, obviously, will be for 2022 and beyond. They don't help now. They can't be used now. So they don't need to be acquired now.

But if you are the Dolphins, for whom we know Watson would waive his no-trade clause? Watson needs to be acquired now.

With time, a Texans-Dolphins trade that nets Houston the bundle of picks plus, in theory, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can happen. The clock has been ticking, though not loudly.

But now? It's time.