SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

'Punter With Swagger' Gets Cowboys Tryout

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' regular punter, Chris Jones, is undergoing surgery. And his replacement, former XFL'er Hunter Niswander, is colorful enough - he can punt with either leg, a talent he might show off Sunday when Dallas plays host to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But not even the 6-5, 240-pound "Hunter the Punter'' is as colorful as the 32-year-old former NFL star who got a weekend workout here at The Star.

The Cowboys have given a tryout to Marquette King, who set records as a punter for the Raiders - and who also brought attention to himself with his kooky celebrations following successful punts.

“I felt like I fit in perfectly because I wasn’t like anyone in the league,” said King of playing for the Raiders. “The Raiders are known for embracing players that are different and have their own unique personality, which is something I admired about the organization.”

What the Cowboys are presently known for is ... injuries. So a workout for King is sensible enough, especially as his credentials suggest he's one of the best ever. (Dallas also worked out another punter, Colton Schmidt, in addition to sessions with nose tackle Greg Gilmore and defensive end Breeland Speaks.)

READ MORE: Source: Ezekiel Elliott a 'True Game-Time Decision' For Steelers.

READ MORE: Source: Cowboys First-Team Reps All Going to One QB

During his five-year run in Oakland as the starting punter (from 2013–2017), he ranked among NFL leaders in net yards per punt, gross yards per punt, punts inside the 20-yard line and punts inside the 10-yard line.

The Cowboys have stayed married to Jones for quite a while, in part because he's a tough guy who has played hurt for three years. Now they are saying nice things about Niswander, who we're told will serve as holder for field goals working with kicker Greg Zuerlein on Sunday.

Marquette King, who like Niswander played in the XFL, last played in an NFL game in October of 2018. Why? As one of just a handful of African-American punters in NFL history, one can certainly speculate. But at 6-1, 190, he is by all accounts still built like a football player (as opposed to being built like a punter) and the Cowboys at 2-6 should be searching for help in every place and at  every position.

Yes, including punter.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Move Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant to Roster

The Baltimore Ravens Are Moving Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant to The Roster

Mike Fisher

Source: Ezekiel Elliott a 'True Game-Time Decision' For Cowboys vs. Steelers

Zeke Watch: How Much Is Dallas Cowboys RB Elliott - 'Limited' With A Hamstring - Really Practicing Ahead of Sunday's Visit From The Steelers?

Mike Fisher

Would Cowboys ‘Tank’? Jerry Jones Tries To Explain

Would the Dallas Cowboys ‘Tank’? Owner Jerry Jones Tries To Explain

Mike Fisher

How Close Was Steelers' T.J. Watt To Joining Cowboys?

Cowboys Vs. Steelers: Dallas Still Bemoans Not Drafting T.J. Watt

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' Irvin Rips McCarthy Apologists

Irvin: Injuries No Excuse In Judging The Work Of Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys: Injury Update & Slowing Big Ben

Locked On Cowboys: Dallas' Injury Update & Slowing Steelers QB Big Ben

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: 'Musical Chairs' QB But Progress On D

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: 'Musical Chairs' QB But Progress On D

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys First-Team Reps All Going to One QB

Maybe the Dallas competition leading up to the Steelers game continues. but we're told the Cowboys first-team practice reps have so far all gone to one QB

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys QB Tryouts? Is This 'America's Team' or 'American Idol'?

Whitt's End: Dallas Cowboys QB Tryouts? Is This 'America's Team' or 'American Idol'?

Richie Whitt

Cowboys FA Priorities: How Much Do They Miss Dak?

Our second Cowboys 2021 Free-Agency Rankings has Dallas QB Dak Prescott on Top ... And Man, Do They Miss Him

Matthew Postins