'Punter With Swagger' Gets Cowboys Tryout

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' regular punter, Chris Jones, is undergoing surgery. And his replacement, former XFL'er Hunter Niswander, is colorful enough - he can punt with either leg, a talent he might show off Sunday when Dallas plays host to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But not even the 6-5, 240-pound "Hunter the Punter'' is as colorful as the 32-year-old former NFL star who got a weekend workout here at The Star.

The Cowboys have given a tryout to Marquette King, who set records as a punter for the Raiders - and who also brought attention to himself with his kooky celebrations following successful punts.

“I felt like I fit in perfectly because I wasn’t like anyone in the league,” said King of playing for the Raiders. “The Raiders are known for embracing players that are different and have their own unique personality, which is something I admired about the organization.”

What the Cowboys are presently known for is ... injuries. So a workout for King is sensible enough, especially as his credentials suggest he's one of the best ever. (Dallas also worked out another punter, Colton Schmidt, in addition to sessions with nose tackle Greg Gilmore and defensive end Breeland Speaks.)

During his five-year run in Oakland as the starting punter (from 2013–2017), he ranked among NFL leaders in net yards per punt, gross yards per punt, punts inside the 20-yard line and punts inside the 10-yard line.

The Cowboys have stayed married to Jones for quite a while, in part because he's a tough guy who has played hurt for three years. Now they are saying nice things about Niswander, who we're told will serve as holder for field goals working with kicker Greg Zuerlein on Sunday.

Marquette King, who like Niswander played in the XFL, last played in an NFL game in October of 2018. Why? As one of just a handful of African-American punters in NFL history, one can certainly speculate. But at 6-1, 190, he is by all accounts still built like a football player (as opposed to being built like a punter) and the Cowboys at 2-6 should be searching for help in every place and at every position.

Yes, including punter.