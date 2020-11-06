Source: Cowboys First-Team Reps All Going to One QB

FRISCO - It can be argued that in the end, it doesn't matter - that the 13.5-point-favorite Pittsburgh Steelers are going to harass the Cowboys into submission on Sunday no matter which Dallas QB, Garett Gilbert or Cooper Rush, wins the Week 9 starting job.

But it matters to Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. And so far, we're told, Gilbert has the practice-rep edge. ... and the likely Sunday starter.

"Obviously, Garrett has a little more current experience than Cooper because he's been here (longer),'' coach Mike McCarthy said. "We're just working through all that. But my goal is just to make sure both guys are ready for Sunday."

McCarthy did on Friday admit one of the QBs is getting most of the reps. Otherwise, he isn't tipping his hand. But the bulk of the Wednesday and Thursday first-team snaps, we're told by a source, went to Gilbert, not to Rush.

All of this is made necessary, of course, because Dak Prescott on the Reserve/Injured list following October ankle surgery and because Andy Dalton is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Oh, and because rookie Ben DiNucci, the starter in last week's loss at Philadelphia, has been demoted to zero-string.

READ MORE: Cowboys Won't Do 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In O-Line (But Will At QB)

READ MORE: READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Odds & Trends

So the 2-6 Cowboys are facing a harsh reality - in addition to facing the 7-0 Steelers at AT & T Stadium. A practice-squad-level journeyman Gilbert, 29 and a former University of Texas and SMU quarterback who has bounced around in the NFL as a cup-of-coffee candidate, figures to be the guy over Rush, who has also bounced around since serving as Dak's backup under the previous regime.

"Obviously hoping Andy gets back as soon as possible and gets well soon,'' Gilbert said. "But I'm excited about it. I think Cooper's in the same boat. Whoever's name is called Sunday we're both going to be excited about the opportunity. We're getting ready to win a game, so the two of us are preparing the best we can together to get ready to go win a football game."

Maybe Gilbert is getting the edge because he's been here a bit longer - two weeks as opposed to Rush's one week. Rush's connection with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is why he's here ... but apparently isn't enough to leap-frog him to the top of the QB chain.

"(Moore) has been a guy that obviously I've known and knowing his system has really helped," Rush said. "You can kind of jump right in, and 90 percent is the same. ... So it's really easy to get up to speed with anything that's new, for sure."

Moore and McCarthy are helping both get up to speed, and neither has a deep NFL game track record to rely on, as each of them only has three career regular-season pass attempts on their ledger.

McCarthy's plan (reiterated on Friday morning with "Shan & RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan) was to have his starter decided by Saturday, saying, "This won't be a statistical decision. This is really based off of the rhythm and continuity and command. We need to make sure we exercise our game plan against the Steelers defense.''

READ MORE: Are Cowboys 'America's Team' Because Steelers Turned It Down?

Based on the Wednesday and Thursday practices, and pending a late-week switch, it appears Garrett Gilbert is going to get first crack at executing that game plan on Sunday.