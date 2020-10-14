SI.com
QB4 To QB4: Dak Gets A Message From Deshaun

CodyStoots

The Dallas Cowboys losing Dak Prescott to injury was the buzz around the NFL earlier this week. The injury didn't go unnoticed in Houston, which also boasts an exciting young "QB4'' passer as well.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson said he wrote Dak Prescott on Twitter and texted the Cowboys quarterback after he saw Prescott's season-ending ankle injury occur this past weekend. 

"He's probably got so much going on," Watson said. "I didn't have that type on injury but when I had my ACL (problem) there was a lot of people reaching out. The first week is definitely tough. It's only been a couple of days."

Watson wished the best to his fellow signal-caller in his recovery. 

"Prayers out for him and his family and a speedy recovery for him,'' Watson said. "I know he's going to come back and have a successful career."

Watson said the next six months would be a tough challenge for Prescott but he knows Dak is the type of person to handle it and he has a great support staff around him. 

All injuries are tough, said Watson, who has had two seasons in his football career altered due to ACL injuries. The Houston quarterback said players are aware their body and health is on the line each play, but they don't think about it. 

Despite being aware of the potential reality, Watson said it was tough to see Prescott go down.

"Everyone in the NFL, especially in the quarterback position, is going to lift him up and send our prayers to him,'' Deshaun said of Dak. "Make sure he's good."

