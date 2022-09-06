Skip to main content

Cowboys Reveal New Depth Chart: 3 Dallas Lineup 'Tricks'

On Tuesday, the Cowboys released their first "unofficial'' depth chart of the regular season, and we must say, it looks pretty "official'' to us. To wit ...

FRISCO - NFL coaches like to insist that the depth chart is "unofficial.'' And indeed, sometimes, a team's PR staff has at least a bit of influence in what gets released to the public.

But NFL coaches have an idea regarding who's who, especially once the season is upon us - as it is, with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - and the idea of "secrets'' are shriveling.

As you can see ... 

*No sign of tackle Jason Peters just yet. That's because he's on PUP. That puts rookie Matt Waletzko at swing tackle.

*With Peters in waiting ... First-round pick Tyler Smith is the starter at left tackle and Connor McGovern is at left guard.

*Quinton Bohanna is listed as a defensive tackle starter. Stunned? Nah. As valuable as Neville Gallimore is, if Dallas starts a game by using a nose tackle, Bohanna can be that guy - as he has been much of the summer.

*Dallas lists 12 starters on defense. That is cheating. But the group includes slot corner Jourdan Lewis (dealing with a hamstring) and three safeties.

*Also cheating: Michael Gallup is penciled in as a "starting receiver.'' We're not sure who the Cowboys think they are fooling here. But hopefully this will come true by Week 3.

