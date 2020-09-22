SI.com
Ron Leary To Cowboys? 'It's Not Happening'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' negotiations to sign veteran offensive lineman Ron Leary "fell through'' late Monday night, Leary tells CowboysSI.com.

"The deal fell through,'' Leary said. "It's not happening.''

The reason for the failed connection is unknown; Leary, who spent five seasons in Dallas from 2012-16 and was a full-time starter at left guard, starting 47 of the 48 games, said he is in good shape with "plenty of gas left in the tank and plenty left to prove'' at age 31. 

He spent the last three days involved in Cowboys COVID testing and on Monday, taking a physical, all without having signed a contract - a contract that never came to be.

Dallas also tried to sign veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who has 10 years in the NFL. But he chose to retire for a second time rather than accept a reported $2.5 million offer to sign with the Cowboys.

It is possible that Dallas, which did sign another vet, tackle Alex Light, could end up surviving its wave of injury problems without too much more chasing of street free agents. 

READ MORE:Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: McCarthy's Magicians

All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a neck injury during individual drills last week. But Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Monday suggested that while Smith is a "game-time decision'' for Week 3 at Seattle, he also has a good chance of playing. 

Right tackle La’el Collins, who had conditioning problems during training camp, started the season on the injured list with a hip issue but is eligible to re-take his job after Week 3. 

And in Sunday's 40-39 victory over Atlanta, undrafted rookies Terence Steele and Brandon Knight played the tackle spots for Dallas and seemed to hold their own as part of a Dak Prescott-led offense that was wildly productive.

READ MORE: How Serious Is Tank Lawrence Knee Injury?

Meanwhile, as they prepare to return to practice on Wednesday, the Cowboys are also monitoring injury issues with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (knee) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring).

