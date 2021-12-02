‘Scary’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of Month Award

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Predicted ‘Scary’ Season - and Just Won NFL Rookie Award

    A stellar November performance earned Micah Parsons NFL's defensive rookie of the month.
    While November was a bad month for the Dallas Cowboys, there was a bright spot on the defense. Linebacker Micah Parsons' sideline-to-sideline performances are seemingly getting more formidable each week. Parsons broke out in the month of November, recording 6.5 sacks in four games - tied for the second-most sacks in a single month in Cowboys history. 

    It’s that stellar November performance, including 12 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 25 tackles that has earned Parsons NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.

    While Parsons' play has been a pleasant surprise to some, the former Penn State star predicted a "scary" season under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back in April when the Cowboys selected him No. 12 overall.

    "I've been wanting to be a Cowboy," Parsons said. "I've been playing football off of raw potential and instincts. When I get under a person like (Dallas coordinator) Dan Quinn, I'm going to have a great opportunity to get even better and I think that's what's the scary part. I (haven't) even touched my ceiling yet." 

    The Cowboys rookie is the favorite (-700) to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2021-22. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who the Cowboys may have drafted if available at the No. 12 pick, is behind Parsons with the second best odds (-800).

    A couple impressive milestones for Parsons already this season:

    -Parsons has nine sacks, which tops DeMarcus Ware (eight) for the most by a Cowboys rookie since sacks became official in 1982. 

    -Parsons’ nine sacks are also the most among rookies in 2021 and 10th among all NFL defenders. 

    - Parsons has two multi-sack games this season, which is tied with Jimmie Jones and Russell Maryland for the most multi-sack games by a Cowboys rookie.

    If Parsons keeps up his November pace into December, his frontrunner status as Defensive Rookie of the Year will only solidify. Next up, a Thursday night chance to beat the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome to end a two-game Dallas losing streak … and a chance for Parsons to be “scary” in December.

