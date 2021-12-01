Cowboys at Saints: Tank vs. Kamara? Injury News, Odds, Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys look to break a two-game losing streak against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Thursday night.

After a challenging week, the Dallas Cowboys look to break a two-game losing streak against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Thursday night. With the postseason in sight and the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East Division, the urgency is real for Dallas to find its momentum on offense in the rowdy environment.

The good news, the Cowboys welcome back receiver Amari Cooper (COVID), receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and (hopefully) defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot surgery). Dallas has until 3 p.m Thursday to make the decision to activate Lawrence, who has been out since September foot surgery. Cooper has been activated, and the plan is for him to play.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is available and practiced fully Wednesday as he did all week, while receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) did not practice this week and is out.

Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy will miss Thursday's game after testing positive for COVID. To fill McCarthy's void, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will move from the booth to the sideline to call the shots Thursday. The familiarity is there for Quinn, who in six years as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons went 2-4 in NFC South rivalry games in the Superdome.

The Saints are making a change at quarterback with the Cowboys coming to town. Taysom Hill, the all-purpose player who is more of a runner than a thrower, will start at quarterback, with Trevor Siemian taking backup duties.

The Saints also have superstar runner Alvin Kamara (knee) slated to return; he is listed as "questionable.''

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: The Cowboys have been on a COVID-19 rollercoaster, with daily additions and subtractions on the COVID reserve/injury report. Notables on the COVID list: McCarthy, offensive tackle Terence Steele and cornerback Nahshon Wright

FUN FACT: Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with eight interceptions and is tied for second with 13 pass breakups. The former second-round pick is the first Cowboy with eight interceptions in a single season since Everson Walls tallied nine in 1985.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (7-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-6).

ODDS: The Cowboys are current 5-point favorites over the Saints. The over/under is 47.5 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

PREDICTION: Under 47.5

GAME TIME: Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:20 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, La.

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: McCarthy on Quinn taking over coaching duties:

"Obviously he has the head coaching experience of being on the field and has also called a defense and managed a game. I think that Dan being down there, as far as our normal network of game management, clock management, all those things will be in place."