Ryan Flournoy steals the show during Cowboys minicamp
With Michael Gallup being released this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have an opening at wide receiver. 2022 second-round pick Jalen Tolbert is the favorite to be the No. 3 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, but he hasn't done enough to lock down his spot. And if he's not careful, he could see Ryan Flournoy threaten to take some of his snaps.
Flournoy, a sixth-round pick from Southeast Missouri State has been making one play after another during offseason workouts. That continued during their mandatory minicamp as the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder dominated the competition.
Patrik Walker of the team's official website says he expects the rookie to "make some waves" after detailing a touchdown catch at the back pylon. Walker added that the defender never stood a chance of stopping the play.
Being a sixth-round pick, Flournoy was never guaranteed to make the 53-man roster. He did, however, land with the right team. Not only are the Cowboys thin at wide receiver behind their two stars but CeeDee Lamb has been holding out in hopes of landing a new deal.
That's opened the door for Flournoy, who will be a name to watch when the team heads to Oxnard in July for training camp.