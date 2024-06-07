CeeDee Lamb trade proposal has Dallas Cowboys landing star WR
CeeDee Lamb held out of Dallas Cowboys minicamp, accumulating more than $100,000 of fines.
The star wide receiver has been seeking a new contract after Justin Jefferson agreed to a $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal reset the wide receiver market, and now Lamb is looking for his deal.
But, if the Cowboys were unable to reach a deal, what are there options?
The Cowboys could theoretically franchise tage Lamb after the season if they do not reach a long-term deal. Outside of a new contract or franchise tag, there is another interesting option.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon discussed a handful of trade packages for Lamb, with one including one of the brightest young stars in the league.
Gagnon suggested the Cowboys could trade Lamb to the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens, who is entering his third season, and a second-round pick. The article wrote, "Because Pickens is coming off a 1,000-yard sophomore season, this would be slightly closer to a player-for-player deal, with Dallas saving money and gaining some draft capital and Pittsburgh doing everything in its power to get this right.
Unloading a future blockbuster deal and taking on a 23-year-old who is still on his rookie deal would be an intriguing option.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
It's unlikely a trade between the two teams involving such valuable assets would come to fruition, but it is something to think about.