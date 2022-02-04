‘Safety Net’: Should Coach McCarthy Be Cowboys Play-Caller?

Can the most simple answer be that the offensive play-caller should be the guy inside The Star most qualified to do it?

FRISCO - What’s all this about a Dallas Cowboys coaching staff “safety net”?

Can the most simple answer be that the offensive play-caller should be the guy inside The Star most qualified to do it?

"The great news,” said COO Stephen Jones of the possibility of Kellen Moore departing, “is Mike is an offensive football coach. He's called plays for Super Bowl teams and championship teams. It gives you a little more safety net vs. where we were on the defensive side of the ball."’

There is much to unpack in that one paragraph. To wit:

*Moore, the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, on Saturday has his second interview for the top job with the Miami Dolphins.

*The statement regarding a lack of a “safety net” on the defensive staff is odd. George Edwards and Joe Whitt Jr. would’ve been completely capable of stepping up had Dan Quinn not stayed.

*The offensive staff “safety net” seems to be more about a concept than a person.

Are we talking about, say, staffer Doug Nussmeier moving up to coordinator if Moore departs?

Or are we saying that head coach Mike McCarthy is going to be urged to be more hands-on in 2022?

CowboysSI.com has asked McCarthy about him being the play-caller, as he generally was as the Green Bay Packers head coach - when he was involved in the aforementioned “championship games.”

McCarthy indicated that’s not his plan.

But maybe it - or some altered level of involvement - is his bosses’ plan.

We might add as a sidebar that while there is nothing automatically wrong with being a “walk-around coach,” a head coach on the hot seat might logically want to have his hands on the steering wheel as to best control his own destiny.

"I think the world of Kellen and that's why we want him back," Stephen Jones said. "I'm not rooting against him to further his career. Hopefully it works out selfishly that we can keep him.”

But if not? A “safety net” is in place. Somehow.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!