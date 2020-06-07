CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Scoop: Private Team Meeting on Injustice - 'Define Your Legacy'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - A week-ending Dallas Cowboys virtual team meeting extended beyond football and featured powerful testimonials and conversation on the subject of social injustice in America, according to team sources who participated in the sessions.

"It was all about how we all have families, and how we are our own family, and how together we want to leave a legacy,'' one Cowboys player tells CowboysSI.com. "Standing together, for what's right, is what we want to be remembered for.''

On Friday morning, CowboysSI.com broke the news that a Cowboys announcement/statement regarding George Floyd and racially-based social injustice was forthcoming. (The video above is that statement, which comes on the heels of team leader Dak Prescott's eloquently powerful $1 million commitment.) As this was going on, head coach Mike McCarthy took the lead in converting a football meeting into something else entirely.

"The direction this week from coach Mike McCarthy,'' writes my friend Laura Okmin of FOX Sports, who was first to reveal the news of the meeting, "has been focusing on conversations about George Floyd, racism, personal experiences and how to go from 'Protest to Progress.'''

Okmin reports the session included "raw and real messages by Gerald McCoy, Jaylon Smith and more.'' Players tell CowboysSI.com that Sean Lee was also on the list of passionate speakers.

The session, which I'm told, spanned about 45 minutes, is rooted, sources say, in McCarthy's multiple visits with smaller groups, eventually leading to the team-wide session. Okmin paraphrases McCarthy saying in the session, "This moment is so important - let’s stay in it. Let’s grow from it. Legacies can be defined by how we’ll move forward.''

NFL team meetings right now are restricted to the virtual sort during COVID-19. The NFL (and the state of Texas) has allowed coaches back into team headquarters at The Star in Frisco, but not yet players.

One player's presentation resonated with players, a team leader saying, ""Sports and the locker room has always broken the race barrier. Everyone is different, from different places. We look different but we're all brothers.

"If we can do that in the locker room, we can do it outside the locker room, too.''

The NFL, represented by commissioner Roger Goodell, has admitted to wrong-doing in how it has handled some of these issues in the past. That is likely the result of players across the league bonding over the issue of systematic racism in America.

"The meeting,'' one source says, "was all love. It was really, really positive in the face of such a sad and horrific topic. But it was great to have the feeling that know we all stand together on this.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Dallas Cowboys End Silence With Statement: ‘Racism & Hatred Must Stop’

The Dallas Cowboys End Silence With Statement: ‘Racism & Hatred Must Stop’

Richie Whitt

by

Cowboys 4ever

Whitt's End: Give Me Dak Over Drew Brees; Cowboys End Sound of Silence

Whitt's End: Give Me Cowboys Dak Prescott Over Drew Brees; The Joneses' End Sound of Silence In Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

dallassportsfan

DFW Death of A Youth Sports Prodigy - And The Murder of A Broken Heart

A Best Day. A Worst Nightmare. The Baffling Death Of A Young Star DFW Athlete - And The Follow-Up Death of A Broken Heart

Richie Whitt

'Anxious' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death of 'Idol' Brother Jace

As Part of His Announcement Of $1 Million To Fight Racism, 'Anxious' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death Of His 'Idol' Brother Jace

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Former Cowboys Star Travis Frederick Next Goal? Bigger than Sports

Former Cowboys Star Travis Frederick Has A Goal That is Bigger than Sports - And He Wants to feed 10,000 More Kids

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Gain $7M in Cap Space As Frederick Retirement Official

Just In: The Dallas Cowboys Gain $7 Million in Cap Space As Travis Frederick's Post-June 1 Retirement Goes Official

Mike Fisher

NFL Says Dallas Cowboys Coaches Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

NFL Issues New Guidelines: The Dallas Cowboys Coaches Are Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

Mike Fisher

Browns Owner Jokes: 'Keep Cowboys Jerry On 'Permanent' Mute'

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslem Jokes: 'Keep Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones On 'Permanent' Mute'

Mike Fisher

Two Leaders: How Dalton Is Helping Dak's Cowboys QB Room

How Backup QB Andy Dalton Is Helping the Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott-Less QB Room - Giving The Team Two Leaders at The Position

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Dak Prescott Issues Statement, Pledges $1 Million To Fight Racism

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Issues A Strong Statement And Pledges $1 Million To Fight Systemic Racism In America

Mike Fisher

by

milliek